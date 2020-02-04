Zacks Investment Research Lowers Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock received a boost from the strong fourth-quarter 2019 results. Earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter and improved year over year. Moreover, the company’s significant progress on its three strategic pillars including optimize, drive and growth looks encouraging. Its Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience are also well on track. Further, the company is benefiting from its robust performance at Nutrition segment. However, it is witnessing year-over-year decline in adjusted operating profit at Carbohydrate Solutions segment for a while. Moreover, rise in SG&A expenses and increased interest expenses remain concerns.”

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

ADM traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 62,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.