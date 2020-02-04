Zacks: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

