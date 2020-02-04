Zacks: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given $15.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XPEL an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Shares of XPEL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,869. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
