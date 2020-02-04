Zacks: ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ZovioInc . an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSE ZVO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,717. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

