Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $353.19 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $571.31 million and $353.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $64.76 or 0.00697779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, CoinEx, LBank and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00126386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00108194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,822,019 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

