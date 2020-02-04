ZCore Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ZCore has a market capitalization of $171,646.00 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,252,831 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

