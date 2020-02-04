Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.49

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.49 and last traded at $156.66, with a volume of 30311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

