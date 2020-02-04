Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 294 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,579,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $997,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,892 shares of company stock worth $857,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. 5,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

