Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $10,436,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,469,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GNW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 49,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

