Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,756 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Gray Television by 837.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 215,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,615,000 after acquiring an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 15,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

