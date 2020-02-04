Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 550 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everbridge by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Everbridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,233. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

