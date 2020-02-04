Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $147,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $11,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 504,498 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 1,091.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 306,442 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

