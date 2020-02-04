Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $178,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 429,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

