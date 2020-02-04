Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 118,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,157. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

