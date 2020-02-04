Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 435 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.06. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.