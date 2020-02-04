Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) rose 5% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zymeworks traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $45.83, approximately 219,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 590,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.
ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.
In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.