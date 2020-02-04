Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) rose 5% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zymeworks traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $45.83, approximately 219,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 590,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

