$0.02 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 3,374,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,891. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.