$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 26,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of -0.66. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

