$0.03 EPS Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heska by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,422. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

