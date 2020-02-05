-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

