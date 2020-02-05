$0.23 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.48. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MUR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,344. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

