$0.54 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.31 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

