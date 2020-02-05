$0.55 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $187.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

