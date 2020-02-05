$0.75 EPS Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Azul posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 196.76% and a net margin of 1.85%.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE AZUL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of -0.47. Azul has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Azul by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Azul by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

