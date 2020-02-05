10,320 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JLL traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $177.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,380. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

