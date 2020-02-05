10,458 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.30. 3,126,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

