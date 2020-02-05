10,480 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

