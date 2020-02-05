108,773 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. Truist Financial comprises about 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 4,564,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,015. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

