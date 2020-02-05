10,880 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

BK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 437,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.