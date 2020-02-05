11,600 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Starbucks comprises 0.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. 9,978,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

