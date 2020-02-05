11,990 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 445,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.