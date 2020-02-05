1,286 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $204.61. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.46 and a one year high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

