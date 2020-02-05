13,124 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $15.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.28. 1,271,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,347. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $254.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

