144,480 Shares in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.31% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

