1,530 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

CRM stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,155. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.81. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.