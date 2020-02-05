1,925 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. 12,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $115.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

