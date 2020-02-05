1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.66%.

FCOB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.37. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

