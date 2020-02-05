1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.66%.
FCOB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.37. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile
