1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $181.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

