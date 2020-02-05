23,148 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. American Express accounts for 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. 4,083,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,831. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

