237,297 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 237,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,123,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,033,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. 4,564,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,015. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.