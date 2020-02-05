30,000 Shares in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 400,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.67. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

