32,302 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 160,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 11,964,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

