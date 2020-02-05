33,080 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,238,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

