3,363 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

