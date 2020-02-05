38,798 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

ATVI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

