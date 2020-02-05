4,018 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

BMY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 11,738,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,816,716. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

