4,878 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Purchased by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 294,536 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $11,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $11,200,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $10,254,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,534,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

