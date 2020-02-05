49,514 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

