5,020 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,431. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.
About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
