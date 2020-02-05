5,020 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,431. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

