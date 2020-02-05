6,900 Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,526,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

